Sree Subramania Ayurvedic Nursing Home in Calicut gets NABH Certification

Calicut (Kerala) [India], Jan 24 (ANI-NewsVoir): Sree Subramania Ayurvedic Nursing Home, a prominent Green Leaf Certified Ayurveda Centre in Kerala, known for its research and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, stress management, back ache, obesity management and dengue has recently been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

The accreditation was handed over by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the capital today.

The accreditation certificate was handed over to Bhishak Ratna Rajaratnam Vydiar, Medical Director and Dr. Sanand Ratnam, Chief Medical Officer of Sree Subramania Ayurvedic Nursing Home.

The hospital has received a certification from the NABH stating that the accreditation, granted based on various parameters under patient safety and quality of care, will be effective from November 2017 to November 2020.

The NABH is a constituent board of Quality Council of India (QCI), set up to establish and operate accreditation programme for healthcare organisations.

Dr. Sanand Ratnam Thekkayil, Chief Medical Officer, Sree Subramania Ayurvedic Nursing Home quotes, "We are honored to have received this certification. This is considered to be a great achievement by the hospital in its service to the society by maintaining traditional wisdom in the application of Ayurvedic treatments to many diseases which obliquely considered incurable. The hospital's accreditation has benefits all its stakeholders and foremost the patient because of the improved care."

Sree Subramania Ayurvedic Nursing Home is the first Ayurvedic Hospital in Calicut to receive this accreditation.

This accreditation is considered to be a great achievement by the hospital as it recognizes the contribution made by the Ayurveda Centre in the healthcare and wellness sector in India.

It implies that the centre maintains the best practices for Ayurvedic treatments, highest degree of cleanliness, health care and professionalism in its dealings with respect to the provided services and the projection of the same.

The hospital has meticulously followed the NABH guidelines in its operational needs and by maintaining the quality in medicines as well as treatments; it was able to attain the desired result of Accreditation Certificate from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals in November 2017 for a period of three years.

Adding another feather to their hat, the Ayurvedic centre isn't only the first NABH certified Ayurvedic hospital in Calicut but is also the first amongst the four districts, Calicut, Kannur, Waynad and Kasargod of Northern Kerala to achieve the same.

NABH standards are set in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

To achieve international-level standards, a hospital needs to undergo stringent scrutiny and quality audit.

Registration, admission, pre-surgery and post-surgery protocols, discharge from the hospital to follow up are the aspects which are inspected to check whether the policies and protocols are transparent. (ANI-NewsVoir)