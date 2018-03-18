South Asia's first ever coworking & coplay space launched in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar. 18 (ANI): While co-working spaces in the cities are mushrooming, they usually offer a standard experience - a chair and desk with WiFi in an air-conditioned environment. Monkey Business, a first of its kind co-working space in south Asia that provides onsite childcare was launched in South Point Mall, Gurugram recently.

Spread over 3,000 sq ft, Monkey Business is a haven where young parents can concentrate on work while their child plays and learns.

Companies too can hire seats for their women employees, especially new moms, here.

The thoughtfully designed play zone includes a nap area, a feeding and diaper changing room.

"Monkey Business was designed from my family's life experience. When we had our twins, my wife had to take a sabbatical from work because we did not want to leave our kids with nannies. This is how the idea of Monkey Business was formed," said co-founder, Monkey Business, Gagan Mathawan.

The launch event featured Qissebaazi, an enthralling story and poetry narration by acclaimed Dastango artist Danish Husain.

Monkey Business is managed by a group of working moms with diverse backgrounds spanning the corporate world and early education.

"We wanted Monkey Business to be different from other co-working spaces. The vibrant design of the space is deliberate. We want work to be a happy, playful experience. The play zone has trained child caregivers who will engage kids in creative activities while their parents work in the next room," they believe. (ANI)