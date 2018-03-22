Snapdeal's Earth Hour store set to encourage energy conservation

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (Businesswire-India): As a step to encourage and promote energy conservation among its shoppers, Snapdeal has set-up an Earth Hour Store that curates a selection of well thought out, everyday items that can be used more efficiently and frequently to make energy conservation a daily habit.

The store has special offers on solar appliances and energy-efficient products like solar water heaters, solar panels, solar inverters, solar lights, and five-star air conditioners. The store also features manual equipment that can help in conservation of electrical energy and a host of thoughtful items that help save water.

Here are some highlights from the products at great prices:

• Go energy efficient with the solar products section that comprises an array of products like solar water heaters, solar fans, solar panels, and solar lights that save natural resources

• Energy saving home appliances on Snapdeal includes 5-star refrigerators starting at Rs. 24,699, 5-star air conditioners starting from Rs. 18,699, and 5-star geysers at up to 40 percent discount. These discounts are aimed at helping buyers switch to energy saving appliances that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants caused by the inefficient use of energy.

• Stay healthy by choosing from the widest range of bicycles for kids and adults available in varied designs, styles and prices

• Conserve water with the automatic water level controllers and alarms starting from Rs. 389

• Shop refurbished smartphones from Apple and Lenovo at prices starting as low as Rs 7000. Since the average age of ownership of phones is less than a year, it is easy to find good quality refurbished phone. Buying refurbished phone saves electronic wastes from ending into a landfill prematurely.

ICICI, SBI, HDFC, and Standard Chartered users get an additional discount of 10 percent. (Businesswire-India)