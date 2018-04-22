Snapdeal announces mega deals festival

New Delhi [India], April 22 (Business Wire India): Snapdeal has launched a mega deals offering double-digit discounts across categories like mobile and electronics, fashion, home, and more. Along with the discounts, HSBC, HDFC and IndusInd bank customers can also avail 10 percent discount on their purchase.

The sale has a fabulous discount of Rs. 2000 on Panasonic P100 - 12.7 cm (16GB) which has fingerprint sensor, front flash and face recognition. In addition, Vodafone users get Rs. 2,000 cashback and few lucky shoppers stand a chance to win up to 10 g of gold.

Snapdeal shoppers can also stock up on summer specials like cool summer t-shirts, dresses, track pants and joggers, uber cool sunglasses and summer ready footwear including flip flops and sandals. During this sale period, women will be treated to apparel, accessories, footwear at the coolest starting prices as low as Rs. 199 and up to 30 per cent discount on branded perfumes from leading brands like Guess and Versace. Men's fashion essentials are also available at 40-50 percent discount. Moreover, summer beauty essentials are up for grabs at a minimum of 20 percent discount.

Snapdeal is also offering mega deals on appliances that will help keep homes, kitchens and offices cool at prices that are a breeze! Shoppers avail up to Rs. 5,000 off on Blue Star 1- ton 2- star window ACs when they buy it on Snapdeal. Brightflame 4-Burner Glass Top Gas Stove is available at a discount of Rs. 5200. A wide range of kitchenware, like stainless steel fridge bottles and food savers, is also available.

Highlights of the sale:

All under Rs. 500: Heavy discounts on T-shirts, flip-flops, wall stickers and a lot more

Cool T-shirts for men starting from Rs. 199

Men's slippers and flip flops at a starting price of Rs. 99

Salwar suits- Dress materials, semi stitched and stitched suits starting from Rs. 399

Strappy flat slip-ons and sandals for women under Rs. 499

Cricket bats, balls and accessories starting from Rs. 299

Cartridges, inks and toners starting from Rs. 179

Wall clocks starting Rs. 299

Great discounts on electronics

Panasonic P100 (16GB, 1GB RAM) with fingerprint sensor

available at a discount of 23percent

Blue Star window air conditioners available at a discount of 20 percent

Ceiling fans at a starting price of just Rs.999

Discount on sports, health and fitness accessories

Elbow and knee support, tummy trimmer, gym gloves, speed ladder, workout gym mat, cricket stumps, protective kit for skating and a lot more available starting from Rs. 99

Hiking bags and rucksacks on Snapdeal at a starting price of Rs. 399

Glucometers at a minimum discount of 15 percent and glucose monitor with free twenty-five test strips available for Rs. 499 only.(Business Wire India)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI