Skillsoft launches digital transformation learning solution to enhance digital readiness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI-NewsVoir): Skillsoft, the global leader in corporate learning announced the industry's first digital transformation course series aimed at helping customers leverage digital technology at scale to drive productivity, increase efficiency and spur innovation.

Digital transformation fundamentals for business will feature more than 40 courses across seven domains: essentials of transformation technologies, data science, designing digital experiences, agility for digital transformation, digital marketing and communications, virtual collaboration and emerging digital competencies.

Digital transformation is driving a convergence of business and management skills with traditional IT skills. This convergence is causing companies to rethink standing organisational structures, create new roles and recruit and develop new skill sets and competencies. Recent research shows that digital transformation delivers.

Companies that embrace digital transformation have 16 percent higher revenues, generate 26 percent more profit and 12 percent greater market valuations. However, research also found that only 46 percent of companies are investing in skills to prepare the organisation for digital transformation.

Further, primary research with Skillsoft customers shows that more than two-thirds of all organisations believe they do not have the right leadership skillset, competencies or operating models to adapt.

"As digital transformation drives the creation of new business models, there is an imperative to develop digital intelligence across all levels of organisations. Successfully navigating the shift to digital and preparing an organisation's talent base is one of the most significant challenges facing learning leaders today. Skillsoft's new digital transformation course series is designed to help customers address this talent readiness challenge and prepare for the road ahead in industry-changing technologies such as cloud, data analytics and IoT," said Bill Donoghue, Chairman and CEO of the Skillsoft Group.

"Digital transformation is fast becoming a center piece for strategic thinking in many organisations. However, many organizations are just starting out on their journey. There are several critical success factors for the transformation - one of those is recognising the need for training on data science and business intelligence. Skillsoft, a pioneer in learning and training has developed an innovative digital transformation course series which offers the depth and breadth needed to address this highly specialised form of training," added Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst, at the Brandon Hall Group.

"Digital transformation is a broad and deep new approach that needs a focus on reinvention of competencies and skills regardless of level, function or industry. Skillsoft is delivering needed clarity for many of the topics under the digital umbrella. If you are an executive looking for results, a manager looking to deliver business outcomes while adding new ways of accomplishing goals or a skilled worker hoping to add new skill sets for a better future, you should consider evaluating Skillsoft," said Jim Sinur, Vice President of Research and Aragon Fellow, Aragon Research. (ANI-NewsVoir)