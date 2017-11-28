Skill India, Airbnb partner to up-skill hospitality entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): In line with its endeavor to promote entrepreneurship under the Government's Skill India Program, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship's implementation arm National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Tourism and Hospitality Sector Skill Council (THSC) today signed a tripartite MoU with Airbnb to provide hospitality skills training to hospitality micro-entrepreneurs in India.

Through the partnership, the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Airbnb, NSDC and THSC will work together to create an accredited skill development module for hospitality entrepreneurs offering home stay facilities, unique accommodations and local experiences.

Building on Airbnb's commitment to support Skill India Mission by creating 50,000 hospitality entrepreneurs in India, the MoU signed today aims to empower more citizens - including those in rural and underserved areas - to join the 'alternate accommodation' sector and pursue new livelihood opportunities by sharing their homes.

Under the terms of the MoU, the parties agree to:

-ESTABLISH occupation standards and competency matrices for job roles and develop the courses for hospitality entrepreneurs offering home stay and facilities, other unique accommodations and local experiences for travellers

-CREATE standards for certification and accreditation as per the requirements and global benchmarks of Tourism and Hospitality industry for hospitality entrepreneurs offering home stay facilities, other unique accommodations and local experiences for travellers

-SET the framework for long-term Council-Industry partnership

-STRENGTHEN the Skilled Labour Pool required by Tourism and Hospitality industry

"We believe that this partnership will help to augment Skill India Mission by bringing in global best practices for the training of small hospitality entrepreneurs. The domestic tourism has immense potential in India and this partnership will benefit the ecosystem by creating opportunities for women and youth. We will extend all possible cooperation to make India a tourism hotspot," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

"India's tourism sector is at the cusp of massive growth and this presents a significant opportunity for the adoption of healthy and sustainable tourism practices that ensure the benefits of tourism go back to local communities," said Brent Thomas, Airbnb's Regional Director of Policy for India, Southeast Asia and ANZ.

"This partnership will help to create more skilled, digitally-literate hospitality entrepreneurs - especially among the women and those in underserved areas - who can create a home stay in every home, offer authentic experiences in every Indian locality and help spread the benefits of tourism," Thomas added.

"India is a key strategic market for Airbnb globally and this partnership is a further indication of our commitment. Partnering with premier institutions like NSDC and THSC is a key step in realizing the commitment we made to create 50,000 skilled hospitality entrepreneurs over the next two years, including 15,000 women, when Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said country manager - India Airbnb, Amanpreet Bajaj. (ANI)