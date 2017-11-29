Shopmatic, Godaddy announce strategic alliance for seamless connect

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Singapore-based e-commerce company Shopmatic on Tuesday announced its strategic partnership with GoDaddy to enable customers to seamlessly connect their domain name to Shopmatic's webstore offering to build a global online presence. Similarly, Shopmatic customers will be able to view and purchase .net, .org, .com and .in domain names from GoDaddy.

GoDaddy's mission is to give customers the online tools, insights, and support to transform their ideas and personal initiatives into success.

It helps small businesses and entrepreneurs reach customers around the world by giving them an easy, affordable way to get their ventures online.

This partnership will allow Shopmatic merchants to secure a desired domain name from GoDaddy, as well as the ability to easily direct customers to an existing website, blog, marketplace or any social media profile with a single click.

"As a global e-commerce company, our primary focus is to offer an online platform for merchants and individual business owners which helps them in reaching out to a bigger audience and accelerates their business. This partnership with GoDaddy will empower our growing user base further with the right tools in building a distinctive presence online," said CEO Shopmatic, Anurag Avula.

Adding to this Avula said, "Shopmatic customers will continue enjoying the benefits of being enlisted on our platform on the back of an ecosystem that fosters their business growth. GoDaddy domain customers can seamlessly connect to Shopmatic to leverage the penetration and popularity of our platform for access to millions of customers across the country."

"Our strategic partnership with Shopmatic will provide merchants with a unique online address befitting their brand, thereby increasing their visibility with their customers," said vice president and managing director GoDaddy India, Nikhil Arora.

Earlier, Shopmatic also signed deals with global online payments giant PayPal and domestic payments solution provider Citrus Pay (PayU) to enable its merchants to expand their sales across the globe.

On the logistics front, Shopmatic has made strategic partnerships with local and global logistics players like Delhivery and Aramex. These tie-ups have been instrumental in helping individual entrepreneurs manage everything that is required to let their business grow. (ANI)