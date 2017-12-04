Shine launches online career skills and courses marketplace

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Shine.com, an online job portal announced the launch of www.shinelearning.com, a professional courses and certifications marketplace for working professionals.

Shine Learning uses data (both recruiters' and candidates') to map demands of various skill sets across industries, predict emerging skill shortage areas and provide courses basis that. It then uses an algorithm that not only forecasts emerging skill sets but also recommends courses to candidates after analysing their resumes and application history.

ShineLearning.com aims at equipping the working professionals with skills that would enable them to be ready for the future job opportunities and stay relevant. The platform offers industry and government recognised certifications, course recommendations, unbiased user reviews and a variety of over 500 courses from leading vendors across the globe.

"Innovation is what will give us a competitive edge in today's dynamic market. The objective was to prepare India for the future. Today's working professionals are exposed to a plethora of opportunities, however, there is a vacuum at both employee and recruiter ends in terms of required skillset. With Shine Learning our focus was to tap into the growing e-learning category as the industry displays huge growth prospects," said Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com

Shine Learning focuses on upgrading skill sets, enabling candidates to build a career in the longer run. The portal integrates predictive analysis and data science to provide most in-demand up-skilling courses which cater to different industries and increases employability.

To provide courses and industry-recognised certifications to its users, Shine Learning has partnered with some course providers like Skillsoft India, Digital Vidya, Tax Sutra, Get Cert Go, Grey Campus and many others.

Currently, Shine Learning is heading towards becoming the largest marketplace (aggregator) for e-learning courses in India with over 500 courses by both Indian government-recognised certification providers and global leaders in skilling.

Shine Learning certifications come with flexible study options; giving an edge to professionals who can work and learn at the same time. (ANI)