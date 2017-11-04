Shemaroo introduces 'LiveCineWithStars' virtual movie-watching experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov. 4 (ANI-NewsVoir): In a bid to upgrade digital innovation and Facebook LIVE, Shemaroo introduced #ShemarooLiveCineWithStars, a special show where the fans get to virtually watch a great collection of movies from Shemaroo, LIVE with Bollywood celebrities and indulge in a chat with the stars and movie buffs across the world.

Masoom became the first movie to be screened on #ShemarooLiveCineWithStars and the first Bollywood celebrities we saw gracing the occasion were Kalki Koechlin and Sumeet Vyas who spoke about Masoom with the fans along with their new movie Ribbon. Masoom was selected as the movie with Kalki and Sumeet as it's closely relates to the theme of their upcoming film Ribbon which also showcases a story of a young couple going through ups and downs because of a child coming in their relationship.

The movie had four intervals, where the actors interacted live with the users about the story of Masoom and even played contests with them in the intervals. The first movie saw a great response from the users not just from India but from many other parts of the world. The first screening saw a reach of 2.2M+, 620k + Video Views and an engagement of 13k+ people in just 24 hrs.

Time and again, Shemaroo has showed us cool and innovative ways to use Facebook LIVE from #KuchKisseKuchKahaniyan with RJ Anmol which was a live music web show telecasted every Thursday, #24HoursOfWorldMusicDay where Shemaroo went live straight for 24 hours playing music requests from fans back to back or the recent Human Mosaic formed on Amitabh Bachchan's 75th Birthday with Live interaction and engagement with the users during the entire event.

"Shemaroo presented its collection of movies in a way that it connects with the younger set of audiences and the novelty of the concept and the treatment given to it garnered a lot of love from digital users. I believe the coming of the superstars of today to promote the cult classics of yesterday, will definitely take this concept to greater heights," said Hiren Gada - Joint Director, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. (ANI-NewsVoir)