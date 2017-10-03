Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas crosses 100 partners in centenary year after partner promotions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct. 3 (ANI-NewsVoir): Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas is pleased to announce the elevation of 11 Salaried Partners to its partnership with effect from October 1, 2017. These promotions raise the total partnership strength of the firm to 102 partners, across seven locations and 10 practice areas, in line with the firm's growth objectives and mark a significant moment in the firm's history, in its Centenary Year.

The partnership elevations are:

General Corporate Partners

•Aayush Kapoor (NewDelhi)

•Abhinav Bhalaik (Mumbai)

•Varun Sehgal (Gurugram)

•Sunando Mukherjee (Gurugram)

Dispute Resolution Partners

•Rishab Gupta (Mumbai)

•Aashish Gupta (NewDelhi)

Banking and Finance Partners

•Shubhangi Garg (NewDelhi)

•Soummo Biswas (Mumbai)

Projects and Project Finance Partners

•Vishaka Prasad (Mumbai)

•Siddhartha Sen (NewDelhi)

Policy Partner

Shahana Chatterji (NewDelhi)

"I feel very proud that the Firm has achieved its strategic goal of growing to more than 100 partners in our centenary year. We continue to be focussed on quality and fostering a relationship of trust with our stakeholders," said Shardul S. Shroff, Executive Chairman of the firm.

"This round of elevations is recognition of the Firm's young and talented achievers. We continue to invest in our people to become a stronger, more dynamic and successful institution. I wish immense success to our new partners in this exciting phase of their careers and entrust them to continue to make us proud," added Pallavi S. Shroff, Managing Partner.

"Following these partner admissions, the Firm's Mumbai office now has more than 30 partners and 120 fee earners, across practices, which is a remarkable achievement in less than 3 years. I am confident that the new partners will continue to enhance the Firm's reputation with their hard work and intellectual prowess," said Akshay Chudasama, Managing Partner. (ANI-NewsVoir)