Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas announces partner promotions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 31 (NewsVoir): Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas today announced promotion of three of its Partner Designates to Salaried Partners.

Partnership Elevations

Dispute Resolution Practice

Partners

Meghna Rajadhyaksha (Mumbai): Meghna focuses on commercial litigation and dispute resolution, including arbitration, insolvency and general advisory matters. Her experience includes representation of major national and international corporations before various courts and judicial authorities in India, as well as advisory work in relation to a range of law including food safety, company law, insolvency, advertising and consumer matters. She is a graduate of the National Law School of India University, Bangalore and holds an LLM from the Columbia University School of Law.

Smarika Singh (Delhi): Smarika has been part of domestic and international commercial arbitrations and related litigation in sectors such as oil and gas, power and infrastructure, coal and mining and construction. She also regularly advises and represents clients before Courts and Tribunals on contentious issues arising under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act and the Food Safety and Standards Act. She is a graduate from the National Law Institute University, Bhopal.

Competition Law Practice

Partner

Gauri Chhabra (Mumbai): Gauri has worked on a full range of competition law matters, including cartel enforcement (including leniency filings), abuse of dominance, merger control and competition compliance. She has represented Indian and multinational clients across sectors, before the Competition Commission of India. She is a graduate from Amity Law School, New Delhi and holds an LLM from New York University.

Shardul S. Shroff, Executive Chairman, said, "I am delighted to welcome Meghna, Smarika and Gauri to the partnership. This is a proud moment for us as this further elevates the proportion of strong women in the Firm's partnership, which is a reflection of our commitment to diversity and inclusion."

Pallavi S. Shroff, Managing Partner, commented that, "Congratulations to the young achievers on reaching this important milestone in their career. I am confident that the new Partners will continue to develop their teams and support the Firm in delivering excellent advice to its clients."

Akshay Chudasama, Managing Partner, said, "The new partners have played an important role in strengthening our client relationships. They reflect our core values in their work with clients and colleagues. I wish them success in their new roles."

Smarika, Meghana and Gauri became Partner Designates on 1 October 2017 and have now been formally inducted to the partnership, with effect from 1 April 2018. Following this round of elevations, the total partnership strength of the Firm will grow to 103 partners across 10 practice areas in 7 locations. (NewsVoir)