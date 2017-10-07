Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advises Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited on acquisition of 9X Media

New Delhi [India], Oct. 7 (ANI-NewsVoir): Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co (SAM & Co) advised Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on its acquisition of 100 percent stake in 9X Media Private Limited (and its subsidiaries) from New Silk Route Partners and other shareholders of 9X Media Private Limited.

The General Corporate Practice of SAM & Co advised on the transaction. The SAM & Co Team was led by Jay Gandhi, Partner; and included Arun Jerome, Principal Associate; Natalee Nanda, Associate.

Other advisors to the transaction were Ernst & Young LLP (financial and tax advisors to the Acquirer) and Economic Law Practice (legal advisors to the Sellers and 9X Media Private Limited)

The deal, which was valued at Rs. 160 Crore, was signed on October 6, 2017 and is yet to be closed. (ANI-NewsVoir)