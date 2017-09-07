Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advises Jang Capital on acquisition of minority stake in Haida Technologies

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI-NewsVoir): Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM & Co.) advised Jang Capital LLC on the acquisition of a minority stake in Haida Technologies Private Limited by way of primary share subscription.

The SAM & Co. team was involved in structuring of the transaction, drafting, reviewing, negotiating and finalisation of the investment agreement and other transaction documents. The firm also provided assistance with all closing formalities in relation to the transaction.

The transaction involved an early stage investment into Haida Technologies. The conversion of the compulsorily convertible preference shares of Haida Technologies issued in lieu of the investment is linked to the valuation to be assigned to the target company in the next round of investment.

The transaction team at SAM & Co. comprised Abhinav Bhalaik, Counsel Partner, Private Equity and M&A, Faraz Khan, Senior Associate, Private Equity and M&A and Tanvee Vasudevan, Associate, Private Equity and M&A.

The transaction closed on 21 August 2017. (ANI-NewsVoir)