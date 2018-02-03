Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advises Emami Cement on 30-year agreement with Nuvoco

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI-Newsvoir): Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advised Emami Cement Limited in relation to a 30-year agreement with Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (formerly known as Lafarge India Limited) in relation to usage of its of railway sliding in Chhattisgarh, on a license basis.

The agreement would enable Emami Cement to transport goods and material to and from its cement manufacturing plant in Chhattisgarh.

The General Corporate Practice of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas reviewed, negotiated and finalised the draft of the railway siding agreement and provided related advice on the agreement. The team was led by Sakshi Mehra, Partner; and included Shiladitya Banerjee, Senior Associate; and Smita Tejaswee, Associate.

The parties involved in the transaction were Emami Cement Limited (Our Client) and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (Counter Party)

Other advisors to the transaction were Khaitan & Co. (advised Nuvoco)

The value of the deal was Rs 800,000,000 (Rupees Eighty Crore)

The deal was signed on August 9, 2017. (ANI-NewsVoir)