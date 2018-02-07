Shape India raises USD 200,000 in pre-series A funding

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): India's leading physical education organization Shape India on Wednesday announced receiving of an investment worth USD 200,000 in a Pre-Series A by Sandeep Mathur, Ex CEO of Oracle, India.

Shape India, which is a physical education organization with a customized curriculum and a structured approach to SHAPE children for their Lifetime, will use the investment for digital transformation.

"We will aim for Shape to reach out to a wider audience and this type of scalability can be brought through technological disruption. I am looking forward to adding more value through my own experience leading a large tech conglomerate," said ex managing director, Oracle India, Sandeep Mathur.

"The real value out of this relationship will come across from the strong technological expertise that Sandeep Mathur has, as we start digitally transforming Shape. By creating E-Learning modules we hope to expand Shape nationally, and eventually take our steps globally," said chief executive officer and co-founder of Shape India, Raju Deb.

"We are excited about the days ahead because our whole concept of making sure that young Indians are focused on sports as much as they are on academics is something we intend to bring to the forefront. Without technology, today, that is not possible. We look forward to the future," said chief financial officer and co-founder of Shape India, Kurush Sidhwa.

Working with 60 schools, Shape India has touched over 100,000 students. They have customized curriculum for children in schools and Shape Sport Academies.

With this investment they are planning to take the E-Learning modules to a larger diaspora. Apart from technological innovation, this investment will propel Shape to take their concept across other cities in India and build the same expertise and type of growth trajectory they have. (ANI)