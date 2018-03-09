SG Estates Tops Customer Reviews in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 09 (Businesswire-India): SG Estates, a well-known realty player in the real estate sector in Ghaziabad, recently bagged best customer reviews during a survey conducted by an independent body. SG Estates reviews were appreciated by most of the people from Ghaziabad during the survey.

The body conducted a survey of 1500 people from Ghaziabad including Rajnagar Extension, Vasundhara where almost 70 percent people were satisfied with SG Estates housing projects. The SG Estates reviews were declared the best for providing friendly amenities which include the value for money as well as well functioning projects to the people residing in Ghaziabad. During the survey, people appreciated the housing projects constructed by SG Estates like SG Grand, SG Homes, SG Impression and SG Oasis etc.

SG Estates is renowned realty player for 27 years in Ghaziabad and is providing various space solutions to all people with different segments. The company has always worked towards accelerating customer satisfaction and ensured the customer gets good returns against value for the money paid. SG Estates has its expertise in Residential as well as Commercial Real Estate projects. The main objective of the company has been not just to tandem the consumer requirements but also to sustain the quality of work. SG estates have focused to operate in such areas where the demand is user-driven and not investor driven.

"I feel elated to know that SG Estates reviews by the customers have been exceptional amongst the survey conducted. We have always worked on Customer complaints, treated them as a room for development and aimed at satisfying the consumers for their investment with SG Estates. We focus on the customer needs and try our best to deliver all the realty need. Thus, the market today recognises us a trustworthy realty player in Ghaziabad," said Gaurav Gupta, Director, SG Estates. (Businesswire-India)