Sensex up by 170pts on last trade for 2017

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): As 2017 is on the verge of culmination, Sensex and Nifty began trade on a positive note, with the former recording a 170-point surge and the latter regaining the 10,500 mark.

The Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) 30-share Sensex traded reported at 34,018.06, while the 50-share NSE Nifty was up 43.10 points at 10,521.00.

The shares of Reliance Communications saw a 28 percent surge on the backdrop of the wireless assets deal struck with Reliance Jio, reports Moneycontrol.

Stocks such as Tata Steel, Bosch, Hero MotoCorp and SBI were early gainers while those of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank looked stressed.

Meanwhile, the rupee traded marginally higher against US dollar, and opened at Rs. 64.07 against one dollar, up 0.08 percent from its closing figure of 64.08. (ANI)