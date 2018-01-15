Sensex soars to record high, Nifty eyes 10,742

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): The stock market opened to a great start on Monday as the BSE Sensex jumped up by 231.86 points to reach a record high of 34,824.25, while the broader NSE Nifty soared to 10,742.50 by a leap of 61.25 points.

Nifty surpassed its intra-day record of 10,690.40, which it reached on January 12.

The 30-share Sensex broke its intra-day peak of 34,638.42 on January 12.

Gains in other Asian markets have encouraged corporate earnings. (ANI)