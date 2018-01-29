Sensex scales 331.09 pts higher, Nifty at 11,155.35

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey on Monday, market indices began trading on a positive note in the first day of the Budget Week.
While BSE's Sensex was 331.09 points higher at 36,383.50, NSE's 50-share Nifty was recorded at 11,155.35.
About 1,017 shares advanced, against 373 declining shares on Dalal Street, reported Moneycontrol.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki saw a 3 percent jump, while those of ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HPCL, and BPCL fell by 1-3 percent.
Meanwhile, the rupee was trading higher by 3 paise at 63.51 against the US dollar in morning at the interbank foreign exchange. However, it opened 5 paise lower at 63.60, against the previous close of 63.55.
On a related note, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to table the Economic Survey in Parliament later in the day. (ANI)
This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI
For BUSINESS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.