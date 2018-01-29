Sensex scales 331.09 pts higher, Nifty at 11,155.35

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey on Monday, market indices began trading on a positive note in the first day of the Budget Week.

While BSE's Sensex was 331.09 points higher at 36,383.50, NSE's 50-share Nifty was recorded at 11,155.35.

About 1,017 shares advanced, against 373 declining shares on Dalal Street, reported Moneycontrol.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki saw a 3 percent jump, while those of ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HPCL, and BPCL fell by 1-3 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading higher by 3 paise at 63.51 against the US dollar in morning at the interbank foreign exchange. However, it opened 5 paise lower at 63.60, against the previous close of 63.55.

On a related note, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to table the Economic Survey in Parliament later in the day. (ANI)