Sensex rebounds as global markets recover

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The Indian stock markets showed signs of recovery in early morning trade on Wednesday, with the Sensex rebounding 367.36 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was close to 10,600.

SBI, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's Labs and Aurobindo Pharma rallied in green at opening bell.

Tata Chemicals, Dish TV, Jaypee Infratech and Thermax gained one to five percent.

NTPC, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank, Lupin, on the other hand, were down about one percent.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 12 paise at Rs. 64.12 per dollar versus Rs. 64.24 on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Dow Jones closed up 567.02 points to 24,912.77.

The S&P 500 gained 46.2 points to 2,695.14, recovering from the biggest one-day decline in the index in more than six years on February 5.

The Nasdaq Composite too added 148.36 points, closing at 7,115.88.

The Asian markets too came back from the brink, following a hefty bounce in the Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei rose 2.9 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 2.68 percent.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.17 percent.

Australia's main index S&P/ASX 200 rallied 1.1 percent, closing at 5,897.10. (ANI)