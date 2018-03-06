Sensex rebounds 200 pts in morning trade

New Delhi [India], Mar. 6 (ANI): The stock markets on Tuesday morning rebounded from the Monday slump, aided by positive global cues and short covering.

While the Sensex was up 213.48 points at 33,960.26, the Nifty gained 65.30 points to trade at 10,424.20.

About four shares advanced for every share falling on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

NMDC, Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, JSPL, Hindalco and Vedanta were up one to four percent.

Meanwhile, Bharti Infratel, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra were down about one percent.

Asian stocks too rallied on Tuesday, tracking gains seen in the US and Europe in the last session.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.29 percent, or 482.02 points, in the early going.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.57 percent after the index slipped below the 30,000 level in the last session.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.46 percent in the morning, with gains seen across sectors, including chipmakers and steel producers. (ANI)