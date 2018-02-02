Sensex plunges by 886.38 pts; Nifty down by 241

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Markets continued to crumble under pressure, as Nifty, Sensex triggered volumes in the Friday afternoon trade.

While the Sensex dipped by 886.38 points to 35,026.40, Nifty declined by 241 points to 10,775.90.

Apart from IT, all sectoral indices were trading in red, and the Nifty Realty index fell by six percent.

Sectors including Bank, Auto, Metal and Pharma were down by one to three percent.

Meanwhile, market expert Sunil Shah stated that the plunge was testament to the fact that the market did not accept the Union Budget 2018-19, which was presented on Thursday. (ANI)