Sensex plummets 316 points to 32,832.94, Nifty at 10,121.80

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): December series first Friday witnessed a steep slump in the afternoon trade as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex fell down 316.41 points to 32,832.94 and National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty50 fell 104.70 points to 10,121.80.

The sharp fall in the index was attributed largely to widening fiscal deficit, and rising crude oil prices, along with major events in the pipeline such as the monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, as reported the Moneycontrol.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Infratel, M&M and Ambuja Cements ended slightly higher while those of Tata Power, Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Tata Motors were down by one to three percent.

Meanwhile, India's GDP growth has recovered to 6.3 percent in the second quarter from a three-year low of 5.7 percent in first quarter, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI). (ANI)