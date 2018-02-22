Sensex, Nifty weaken in morning trade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Market indices continued to weaken in Thursday morning trade amid fresh slumps in financials.

The BSE's Sensex traded 125.30 points lower at 33,719.56, while Nifty saw a 40.60-point drop to 10,356.85.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries and Titan Company saw marginal increase, while those of Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma and Bosch dipped by 1-2.5 percent.

Furthermore, shares of Allahabad Bank lost around three percent in lieu of its involvement in the million-dollar Rotomac Group scam.

While sectoral indices continued trading in red, the Nifty PSU bank index continued to decline.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened lower by 29 paise at 65.05 per dollar as against 64.76 on Wednesday. (ANI)