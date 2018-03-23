 Sensex, Nifty volatile on global trade war fears
By: || Updated: 23 Mar 2018 05:25 PM
New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The market indices closed significantly lower on Friday evening in response to the global trade war fears between the United States and China.

The Sensex triggered a low of 409.73 points at 32,596.54, however, Nifty fell 116.75 points to 9,998.05.

Axis Bank, SBI, Vedanta, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, L&T and Maruti Suzuki declined up to five percent.

HCL Technologies rallied over 2.5 percent and Tech Mahindra gained 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile Asian markets including Nikkei, Shanghai, Hang Seng, Kospi were down between three to five percent.

The Dow plummeted 724 points, underlining mounting concerns among investors about looming tariffs on China.

It was the fifth-largest point decline in the history.

The S&P 500 dropped 2.5 percent and the Nasdaq 2.4 percent. (ANI)


This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

