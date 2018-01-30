Sensex, Nifty get cautious ahead of Budget presentation

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Ahead of the presentation of this year's Union Budget on Thursday, market indices saw caution in trading on Tuesday morning.

While Sensex fell by 236.96 points to 36,045.73, NSE's Nifty saw a 87.75 point slump to 11,042.85, largely due to selling pressure on shares of banking, technology and FMCG players.

Stocks like Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, GAIL, NTPC and HPCL were early gainers, shares of TCS, ICICI Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and L&T recorded losses.

Meanwhile, the rupee weakened by 7 paise to trade at 63.66 against the US dollar this morning.

On a related note, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Parliament on Thursday. (ANI)