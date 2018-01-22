Sensex hit fresh record high of 35,614, Nifty holds 10,900

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The stock market opened to a great start on Monday as the BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 35,612.11 points, while the broader NSE Nifty soared to a new high of 10,906.85 in the morning trade.

A Rs 37,000 crore mega-deal with HPCLBSE -3.67 % lifted the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) shares by 5 percent.

Gains were led by Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

At 9.35 a.m., the 30-share BSE index Sensex was up 112.37 points or 0.32 percent at 35,612.11.

Asian stocks were trading mixed as investors kept an eye on political developments in the United States after a government shutdown began last week.

However, the U.S. stocks on Friday finished higher, with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ending at records as optimism over corporate earnings outweighed the U.S. government shutdown. (ANI)