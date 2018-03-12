Sensex closes after biggest intra-day record high in almost 1.5 yrs

New Delhi [India], Mar.12 (ANI): The markets during the closing on Monday posted its biggest intra-day gain in approximately 1.5 years, with the Sensex up 610.80 points at 33917.94.

Nifty, on the other hand traded up 194.50 points at 10421.40, at the close of day.

Sensex saw the biggest one-day gain in last 17 months, while Nifty recorded its biggest single-day gain in 22 months.

About 1380 shares advanced, 1341 shares declined, and 210 shares were unchanged, on Monday.

Shares like Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, ITC, Hindalco, and NTPC gained about four percent.

Coal India, Idea Cellular, State Bank of India (SBI), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. were down about one percent.

Barring Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks, all sectoral indices were higher, while midcaps too traded with gains of around 0.30 percent.

Automobile stocks reacted to positive data for February from The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Production of vehicles saw a growth of 14.41 percent in April-February 2018, SIAM said on Monday.

Furthermore, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.44 points or 1.38 percent to 24,190.9.

Sensex soared in morning trade too, up by 327.20 points to 33,634.34, while the Nifty traded 108.05-points higher at 10,334.90. (ANI)