Sensex closes 284.11pts lower, Nifty at 10,154.20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar. 7 (ANI): Market indices ended significantly lower in Wednesday evening trade, owing to a dip in banking and oil stocks, and overall global slowdown.

The BSE's Sensex closed 284.11 points lower at 33,033.09, while the Nifty dipped 95.05 points lower to 10,154.20.

Shares of Adani Group continued to witness a decline, with Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports falling up to 8 percent following Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramaniam Swamy's statement on Gautam Adani being the "biggest Non-Performing Asset (NPA) trapeze artiste in PSUs."

Earlier in the day, the Sensex opened 127.47 points lower at 33,189.73, while the Nifty fell by 48.30 points.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 7 paise at Rs. 64.89 per dollar as against the previous close of Rs. 64.96. (ANI)