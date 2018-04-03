Sensex closes 115.27pts higher, Nifty retains 10,200 mark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr. 3 (ANI): Market indices on Tuesday ended on a positive note owing to favourable global cues.

The BSE's Sensex ended 115.27 points higher at 33370.63, while the Nifty maintained the 10,200 mark, trading at 10245, with the advancement of 1842 shares against a decline of 779.

While M&M, Indiabulls Housing and ICICI Bank were top gainers, Wipro, ONGC and Tech Mahindra incurred losses.

Meanwhile, gold prices declined post a one percent gain in the previous session, even as a sell-off in global equities amid concerns over a trade war between China and the United States continued to support the safe-haven metal, reports moneycontrol.

Furthermore, the Indian rupee gained in early trade on Tuesday, and opened 9 paise higher at Rs.65.08 per US dollar. (ANI)