Screening of Amar Akbar Anthony at 19th Mumbai Film Festival a huge success

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], Oct. 18 (ANI-NewsVoir): The 1977 cult classic Amar Akbar Anthony directed by Manmohan Desai recently completed 40 years of its release. A fully restored version of this super hit comedy film was selected and screened at Jio MAMI 19th Film Festival with Star under the "Restored Classics" Section.

Amar Akbar Anthony was the biggest blockbuster of that year and it featured Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi and Parveen Babi.

As negative right holders of Amar Akbar Anthony, Shemaroo Entertainment made all possible efforts to restore the old negative and digitalise the same. The company made sure that the aesthetics of the film and its original look were retained without compromising on the quality during the process.

"We are extremely delighted that our film Amar Akbar Anthony got selected and screened at Jio MAMI 19th Film Festival. Shemaroo, as a company always strives to reinvent itself with times. We were able to restore this iconic film and made the digitised version available. Fans across all ages now have an opportunity to enjoy this movie on the big screen and digitally," said Hiren Gada, Director of Shemaroo.

"It was an honor and a privilege to screen 'Amar Akbar Anthony' at the Mumbai Film Festival as part of our Restored Classics section in the year of its 40th anniversary. Jio MAMI with Star is a strong supporter of preserving the past and celebrating the joy that cinema brings and 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is a milestone that should be watched by generations to come," added Smriti Kiran, Creative Director, Mumbai Academy of Moving Image.

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival With Star is an initiative and event with a goal to nurture and ignite a passion for movies. The festival is run by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image, popularly known as MAMI.

Keeping the goal in mind, the classic comedy Amar Akbar Anthony got screened at PVR ICON Mumbai on October 17 at 6 pm. The ever-so graceful Shabana Azmi shared her memories about the film before the screening. Several other celebrities like Screenplay writer Prayag Raj, director Manmohan Desai's son Ketan Desai, associate director of the film Anil Nagrath and legendary singer Mohd. Rafi's daughter Yasmin also graced the event.

The screening was indeed a star studded affair and everyone was happy to walk down the lanes of nostalgia and relive the era of Amar Akbar Anthony. Viewers of all age groups adored this cult classic on the silver screen once again but this time with wider warmer hearts. (ANI-NewsVoir)