SBI Life Insurance appoints Sanjeev Nautiyal as new MD & CEO

New Delhi [India], Apr. 03 (ANI): SBI Life Insurance Company Limited on Tuesday appointed Sanjeev Nautiyal as its new MD and CEO.

Nautiyal replaces Arijit Basu, who takes over a key role in the State Bank of India Group.

A graduate in arts and masters in business administration, Nautiyal started his career with State Bank of India in 1985 as a probationary officer in bank's Lucknow circle.

With a career spanning over 32 years, he held various important roles and responsibilities in fields like credit, human resources, and international banking.

He headed full commercial branch Bahrain and was also the regional head of Middle East operations of the bank operating from Bahrain.

In the immediately preceding assignment he was chief general manager of the bank's Ahmedabad circle.

Nautiyal is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (C.A.I.I.B).

"SBI Life will reach out to millions of Indian families to provide them insurance products that fulfil their needs for risk cover. SBI Life will continue to assiduously strengthen and build on the trust which its parent SBI has created, nurtured and upheld with hundreds of millions of Indians," said Nautiyal. (ANI)