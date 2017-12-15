Savour USA pears at Godrej Nature's Basket, Worli

Mumbia (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 15 (ANI-NewsVoir): Complementing the National Pear Month and the ongoing #PearUpIndia campaign, Mumbaikars have yet another reason to cheer for the arrival of juicy and delightful USA Pears at a swanky newly opened store of Godrej Nature's Basket at Worli.

USA Pears are among the world's finest pears. Grown in Oregon and Washington where the right mix of volcanic soil, clean mountain water and warm spring and summer days, with cool nights, combine to produce some of the world's finest pears.

Having adequate fiber in our diet is very important and its importance for digestive health is well known. However, pears' fiber does a lot more than just encourage healthy digestive functions.

Numerous studies also show that it helps reduce cholesterol levels, reduces the risk of coronary heart disease and even Type II diabetes. USA Pears are rich in potassium, Vitamin C and have absolutely no sodium or fat content, thus making it an ideal choice for any healthy diet.

"India is one of our most important market. We are delighted to partner with Godrej Nature's Basket in bringing this wonderful fruit to discerning consumers. We will be promoting taste and health attributes of USA Pears to Indian consumers across the country through similar partnerships with media and retail," said Jeff Correa, Director of International Marketing for Pear Bureau Northwest.

Reiterating the consumer positioning of USA Pears, Sumit Saran, India representative for USA Pears said, "India is one of the most important growth markets for USA Pears. Awareness about health and nutrition among Indian consumers is growing and these tasty USA Pears are a perfect addition to the fruit basket."

"Godrej Nature's Basket epitomises freshness and abundance which is brought alive through our retail experience and the produce we offer. Our flagship store in Worli, centered around the promise of "Daily Food Delights" is an expression of this. We are happy to partner with USA Pears, which are a natural and quick source of energy for modern day consumers," added Avani Davda, Managing Director, Godrej Nature's Basket.

A wide array of colorful, delicious and tasty USA Pears is available at Godrej Nature's Basket's stores in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. You can also order them online on at www.naturesbasket.co.in or through the Nature's Basket Android and iPhone mobile application. (ANI-NewsVoir)