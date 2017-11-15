SAS India named as one of India's best workplaces in IT & IT-BPM- 2017

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI-NewsVoir): SAS India, the leader in business analytics software and services, announced today that it has been featured among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM- 2017 survey.

The study is conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute India in association with MINT, by HT Media. The ranking is the most comprehensive study of organizational culture in India with workplaces which meets their selection criteria and recognizes, on this occasion, the Top 50 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM- 2017 in India.

SAS India features in the overall list of companies, representing the value of the organisation's culture, leadership vision and employee well-being.

Best Workplaces evaluates and acknowledges companies that have created and sustained their performance because of their workplace culture. Companies listed are evaluated on Trust Index© ratings from the Employee's perspective which benefits in seeking anonymous feedback from employees and Culture Audit©, a proprietary tool of the Institute that evaluates the people practices of an organization, covering the entire employee life-cycle.

"It is indeed an honour to receive this recognition. SAS has set the standard for workplace culture. The fact that SAS India has made it to this highly regarded list, reflects the success of the initiatives that we have introduced to nurture an inspiring work environment. The end goal is to make sure employees are stepping up to the mark, taking responsibility and putting in the effort to make SAS an even better place to work. I am proud of the trust and fellowship that our culture has fostered among our employees," said Managing Director SAS India, Noshin Kagalwalla.

"We are delighted to receive this honor. At SAS, we offer a promising career to quality talent, a caring and inclusive culture, supportive benefits that help talent thrive, and a fair reward system. These are all in sync with the critical enablers of success, along with knowledge drawn from the best workplaces that are winning this league. This recognition is a validation of our commitment towards the same," said Director, Human Resources for SAS India, Srinivas Rao.

SAS, a perennial on best workplace lists, has once again secured a recognition among national workplaces. The company's commitment to work / life balance has existed since it was formed more than 40 years ago, and has also earned honours as an attractive workplace for millennials, women and graduates.

The organisation takes several initiatives to engage and build an employee friendly organization. The Global Employee Assistance Program, Enhanced Physical Fitness Program, Learning and Career Development Initiatives, Enhanced Maternity and Paternity Policy are some of the many initiatives that make SAS one of India's Best Workplaces. (ANI-NewsVoir)