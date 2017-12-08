Sarvesh Tiwari appointed as President Para Sports Foundation

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI-NewsVoir): On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a renowned communication expert, Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, was appointed as the President of Para-Sports Foundation (PSF), India. The announcement was made at the National Award for Divyangjan 2017 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The event organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawarchand Gehlot as well as Minister of States for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar and Ramdas Athawale.

Para Sports Foundation is a non-profit organization working towards the social welfare of persons with disabilities. It has been actively involved in organizing various tournaments and championships for the para-athletes. The PSF is founded by Pradeep Raj, an international athlete with a disability and a national youth awardee from the President of India.

Commenting on the appointment Pradeep Raj, General Secretary, Para Sports Foundation said: "We are glad at the appointment of Sarvesh Tiwari ji and I am sure he will take Para Sports Foundation to newer heights."

As a President, Sarvesh Tiwari would be leading the Para Sports Foundation from the front with forthcoming initiatives such as Asian T-20 Wheelchair Cricket Tournament.

Expressing his gratitude over appointment the newly appointed President of Para-Sports Foundation Sarvesh Tiwari said,"I am thankful to Para Sports Foundation for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. It's an absolute honour to work towards such a noble cause. I hope that our combined efforts will make the society more inclusive and empower differently - abled by creating better opportunities for them."

A well-known philanthropist, Sarvesh has led some crucial initiatives for the society. He spearheaded the cause of justice for Nirbhaya as General Secretary, Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust. He came forward and adopted the families of Uri martyrs. He has also started a movement to give recognition to the specially abled and their special educators.

A communication expert, he also runs an integrated communication consultancy firm, PR Professionals headquartered in Gurgaon. PR Professionals is one of the fastest growing communication consultancy firms in India with offices pan India.

Under his visionary leadership, PR Professionals has been active on the social front and proactively lent support to UNICEF's campaigns on WASH, Disaster and Risk Reduction, Immunization, Tribal Nutrition, Make in India, Run for Tiranga and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. PR Professionals has also been sensitizing parliamentarians on crucial social issues. (ANI-NewsVoir)