Saravana Stores The Crown Mall: A grand showroom launched at OMR

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 25 (ANI-NewsVoir): OMR gets a new landmark with the launch of Saravana Stores the Crown Mall, a grand new showroom offering customers an inimitable shopping experience. The showroom was inaugurated by Saravana Stores Gold Palace - Textiles. Actress and Ambassador of the brand Oviya participated as chief guest in the showroom launch event. Y. P. Shiravan and P. Sujatha, Directors and Y. Pallakku Durai, MD, of Saravana Stores Gold Palace - Textiles, were present.

Located at No.: 2, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Karapakkam, Sholinganallur, Chennai and facilitated with spacious two- and four-wheelers parking area, the shop houses everything under one roof from Diamond and Gold Jewelry to Textiles and Home Appliances to Provisions.

Standing majestic in IT corridor, the Multi-storied building has an impressive built up space of 2,50,000 sq ft across 6 floors. Separate floors for Jewelries and silverwares provide with a vast collection of traditional and trendy designs. The floor for silk saris is distinct with Karaikudi Chettinad interiors and exuding its grandeur.

The clothing corner is abundant in silk saris, textiles and ready-mades offering people of all ages and from different walks of life a wide variety for selection. The choice of colors, textures and designs is endless!

The dedicated areas for Furniture and Home Appliances feature merchandises that enhance aesthetic and utility values of living spaces. This section brings in latest advancements and technologies for comfortable life. Moreover, the shopping floors for utensils and provisions present with the option of multiple brands that cater to a range of cooking needs.

"In today's fast life, people do not have much time to go shopping from store to store for different needs. Being an IT corridor, professionals here will have only weekends to relax and enjoy with family. A one-stop shop would offer such people a great relief as they can shop for the entire family needs at a time as well can spend enough time leisurely. We are happy that we have inaugurated our store in this busy location and can offer people an enjoyable shopping experience" said Y. Pallakku Durai, MD, of Saravana Stores Gold Palace - Textiles.

Saravana Stores Gold Palace - Textiles has branches at No.: 28, 29, Ranganathan Street, T Nagar and No.: 37, Velachery - Tambaram Main Road, Velachery and soon to have one more branch at Usman Road, T Nagar. (ANI-NewsVoir)