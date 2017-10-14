Sanjeev Kapoor's Wonderchef launches 'Gift Health this Diwali' campaign

New Delhi [India], Oct. 13 (ANI-NewsVoir): India's premium brand of healthy and innovative kitchen appliances, Wonderchef, officially announced the launch of its festival campaign "Gift Health this Diwali" and also unveiled a wide range of festive kitchenware to add to the spirit of celebration.

Customers have a chance to win Rs. 1 Lakh worth kitchen products (makeover) and many more exciting prizes.

"In India, every festival starts from the Kitchen as we always want to taste delicious food on the special occasions. Being Celebrity Chef's (Sanjeev Kapoor) brand, we always believe to serve an innovative and healthy food to the food lovers to double their happiness during the festivals. This Diwali we have come out with a campaign called "Gift Health in Diwali" and launched many healthier products like a slow juicer, Nutri-blend, Bread makers, Pizza Maker, Air fryer and much more. These appliances are easy to operate, consume very less time to cook and make dishes healthier," said Wonderchef Managing Director, Ravi Saxena.

"We are giving Rs. 1 lakh kitchen makeover to one lucky winner and other 10 winners will get our flagship multipurpose product Nutribled which has a cost of Rs. 5000," he added.

So, entertain your guests with elan, and offer them healthy sweets and snacks made in Wonderchef Cookware and Appliances. These colorful products not only enhance the beauty of your kitchen, but also give you an enjoyable cooking experience.

Wonderchef Caruso digital Air fryer - Happiness comes with great food and the cherry on the cake is when it is completely calorie free. This quirky little appliance will surely add that spunk to your kitchen. So come, indulge and live life queen size! Its stunning colour and design will beautify the kitchen. It comes with advanced air engineering for uniform cooking. It has a user friendly digital soft touch and is easy to clean and maintain.

Pizza Italia - Enjoy fresh, delicious and crispy pizzas at home with Pizza Italia. The finest pizza maker with top and bottom heating can also help you to cook fabulous uttapam, dosa, roti, paratha, pancake, frankie and any gravy dish etc. It opens at 180 degrees and can also be converted into a large table grill in which you can grill professional looking sandwiches, kebabs, sausages and tikkas. It also has Adjustable temperature control feature and is easy to clean and safe to use with non-skid footing.

Nutri-blend - India's Most Loved Blender and Grinder (Available in 5 colors) - A daily dose of Health in a fast-paced lifestyle. It is an excellent choice for health, beauty and fitness. An all-purpose Blender and Grinder that extracts every drop of immunity-enhancing anti-oxidants, pain relieving omega 3s, proteins, vitamins and minerals from your food and delivers it in the most digestible form.

Drink your immunity dose and prevent lifestyle diseases that cause discomfort to your body! Nutri-blending, if made part of your regular diet, rewards you with improved vitality. Replacing your heavy fat-laden meals with the energy-filled empowering blends which can be made within seconds. You get burst of energy, overall wellness - fewer aches, pains and a stronger immune system and better mood and energy levels. Not just that, you get a glow to skin, shiny hair, good health, improved vitality and antioxidants. Use Nutri-blend to eat your way to Good Health by preparing ingredients for a variety of Salads, Blends, Wraps and Masala mixes

Wonderchef Garnet Set - Bring the stunning look and feel of garnet gemstones to your dining table with this ever stylish Garnet Set! The stunning metallic color with soft-touch handles brings a melange of aesthetics and functionality to your kitchen. It comes with MetaTuff non-stick coating, that is free from PFOA and heavy metals. The pans are made from pure grade aluminium, that helps in even heat distribution. The set consists of a Fry Pan (24cms), Wok with Lid (24cms) and Dosa Tawa (28cms). It comes with a two-year warranty for your ease.

Wonderchef Bluberry Set - Adorn your kitchen and dining table with this ever stylish Blueberry Set! The stunning metallic color with soft-touch handles brings a melange of aesthetics and functionality to your kitchen. It comes with MetaTuff non-stick coating, that is free from PFOA and heavy metals. The pans are made from pure grade aluminium, that helps in even heat distribution. The set consists of a Fry Pan (24cms), Wok with Lid (24cms) and Dosa Tawa (28cms). It comes with a two-year warranty for your ease.

Wonderchef Royal Velvet Set (Available in 4 colors) - Bring Royalty to your kitchen- Indeed, the Ideal Cooking Set with stunning metallic colors with soft-touch handles that bring a melange of aesthetics and functionality to your kitchen. It comes with MetaTuff non-stick coating, that is free from PFOA and heavy metals. It has beautiful marble looks to enhance the beauty of your kitchen. The pans are made from pure grade aluminium, that helps in even heat distribution. The set consists of a Fry Pan (24cms), Wok with Lid (24cms) and Dosa Tawa (28cms). It comes with a two year warranty for your ease.

These products are available at all the leading retail outlets across the county as well as e-commerce portals. You can also buy it from www.wonderchef.in (ANI-NewsVoir)