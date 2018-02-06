Sanjay Dalmia Group to promote spiritual tourism in India

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI-NewsVoir): Industrialist and Philanthropist, Sanjay Dalmia is foraying into Spiritual tourism through their recent venture Dalmia Medicare.

The group has already entered into Medical Tourism offering various kinds of medical services to patients all across the world. Spiritual tourism has emerged as one of the most vital components of India's tourism industry, especially in medical tourism.

In order to boost spiritual tourism in the country in a sustained way, Dalmia Medicare has tied up with a number of companies including its recent tie-up with Custom Assurance Placements, through Global Protective Solutions (GPS). GPS is the worldwide leader in providing risk mitigation solutions specifically for medical travelers / tourists, present in more than 70 countries.

GPS provides benefits and services for both travel illness as well as a host of benefits in the event of a medical complication that is a result from your scheduled elective procedure. It is the only package available that provides protection while you are in the host country as well as when you return home for a period of 6 months.

With this association, Dalmia Medicare will be able to address the biggest concern of any traveler which is insurance. Hence, offering a very robust portfolio of services to any tourist seeking spiritual tourism and Herbal treatment and healing.

The ranges of services in Spiritual Tourism include Yoga, meditation, natural healing, contact healing, magnetic healing, and Ayurveda. The country has various avenues and techniques for natural healing. Sanjay Dalmia believes that Ayurveda and Siddha medicine systems have continued to amaze the world with their fantastic curative powers.

Combined with Yoga, Ayurveda has reinforced a worldwide belief in the age-old Indian wisdom and strengthened its image.

The age-old practices, alternative medicines, forms of deep immersions have elevated India from being a mere physical territory, to the divine stature of 'gateway to god'.

It is one of the major driving force, inspiring millions to visit the spiritually and religiously rich India. Transmitted through generations, the beliefs of ancient saints, seers and scholars have propounded the science of spiritual healing in the country.

"A country that believes in 'Atithi Devo Bhava', India is widely known for hosting a number of tourists in this land of spiritual blessings. Curing oneself through spiritual healing / Ayurveda / nature's blessing is now becoming an established fact across the globe. People are heading towards EAST for Yoga, Meditation and various other forms of spiritual activities," said Dalmia.

Sanjay Dalmia deems spirituality to be a state of being deeply connected to the universe, nature and the deepest part of oneself. Its notion transcends the world of divine science and goes beyond all materialistic aspects of the world. Spirituality focuses on a divine connection to something bigger than oneself, and helps in unraveling and discovering your true self which can heal any ailment very very effectively.

Over the years, India has emerged as one of the most favorable destinations for spiritual tourism. It is intricately woven with the threads of spiritual ethos. Spread all over the country, these spiritual destinations help the tourists in attaining eternal bliss and peace, which may have otherwise eluded them for long.

Delving deeper into the rich spiritual history of India, the spiritual tours help them in nurturing spirituality within themselves. They are designed exclusively for the people seeking to unravel and explore the rich culture and spiritual history of the country. (ANI-NewsVoir)