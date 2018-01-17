Sanjay Dalmia Group enters into medical tourism

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI-NewsVoir): Dalmia Healthcare, the medical division of ace Industrialist Sanjay Dalmia has forayed into Medical Tourism. As a part of this venture, the group is looking forward to encouraging and promoting the use of Ayurveda across the world along with all other streams of medical treatment.

Over the years, India has emerged as one of the most favorable destinations for medical tourism. Owing to the advancement in the country's medical technology, countless lives have been saved and patient care continues to improve with time. Dalmia Medicare will offer every possible medical treatment consultation to all international as well as domestic patients. It is already providing the best ayurvedic and allopathic medicines to consumers at subsidized prices through its company Dalmia Healthcare. Dalmia Medicare is currently managing a growing portfolio of 83 quality hospitals and nursing homes as well as 496 doctors and 23 diagnostic centers.

"We want India to become the number one country in healthcare products and services. To fulfill this dream, I would like to encourage our youth and people in the related industry, such as tourism to join me in this mission. We are looking forward to creating a strategic alliance with a trusted partner who can facilitate in bringing patients from Iran, Afghanistan, Middle East, Europe including Spain, Mauritius, the US and other countries," said Sanjay Dalmia.

"My healthcare endeavors are an extension of my commitment towards my nation. Not just surgery, allopathy but we are also offering treatment through Ayurveda. It is time to show the world the remedial power of Ayurveda. Based on ancient science, Ayurveda and Siddha medicine systems continue to amaze the world with their fantastic curative powers. Combined with Yoga, Ayurveda has reinforced a worldwide belief in the age-old Indian wisdom and strengthened its image," added Dalmia.

Sanjay Dalmia believes Ayurveda to be one of the most effective and distinctive remedial approaches to health and disease. "In Ayurveda lies a pragmatic solution to all health disorders and ailments. Ayurvedic therapies help in restoring the organic functions of the body. They promote health and the well-being by harmonizing the mind, body, and spirit," he said.

One of the major reasons for India's growing medical tourism industry is the low cost of treatment in comparison to the other countries who offer medical care of the same standard. A number of surveys show that majority of the people who travel to Asia for medical treatment end up in India because it's cost-effective.

Enumerating the exponential increase in the scope of medical tourism in our country, Sanjay Dalmia said, "Medical tourism is a growing sector in India, we see huge potential in this sector. In October 2015, India's medical tourism sector was estimated to be worth $3 billion. It is projected to grow to USD 7 - 8 billion by 2020. We believe not just our country but the entire world can benefit with the growth of this sector. Healthcare is a necessity for an individual. It is a part of the basic infrastructure we require to sustain and develop a healthy society and nation.

Sanjay Dalmia's move of venturing into medical tourism secures great hope for the healthcare sector. It has certainly widened the horizon of India's medical segment. (ANI-NewsVoir)