Samba Moorthy to head Epson's India operations

New Delhi [India], Apr. 5 (ANI): Japanese electronics company Epson's India faction announced the elevation of Samba Moorthy, the current Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as the President of Epson India.

The announcement comes after Toshiyuki Kasai, who has been the President for the last six years, announced that he would be returning to Epson Japan in April this year.

Moorthy, who joined Epson India in 1996, has worked in various capacities within Epson, and has been instrumental in setting up and building the Point of Sale (POS) and projector businesses for Epson in India. He is widely credited with being the driving force behind Epson India's sales growth.

"Epson India has been growing exponentially for the last many years, and has reached a turnover of approx. Rs. 1664 Cr in FY 2017. This was possible because of our fantastic products, a strong internal team, a robust channel, a wide service network and a deeply rooted culture of customer centricity. Epson India is now poised for the leap to the next level. Samba is an inspiring leader with a clear vision and is the ideal person to lead and take Epson India forward, with an eye on the 2025 goals set by the company," said outgoing Epson India President Kasai. (ANI)