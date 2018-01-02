Salil Parekh to take charge as Infosys CEO and MD today

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Salil S Parekh is all set to formally take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Infosys on Tuesday.

A master of Engineering degrees holder in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree holder in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Salil S Parekh replaces U B Pravin Rao, who had earlier replaced Vishal Sikka as the interim CEO and Managing Director.

Parekh was one of Capgemini's five deputy CEOs and was responsible for a clutch of businesses that reportedly accounted for 45 percent of the company's revenue.

Earlier in December, IT major Infosys had announced the appointment of Salil S Parekh as CEO and MD, effective from January 2, 2018.

In August 2017, Vishal Sikka had resigned as the CEO and MD with immediate effect.

"We are delighted to have Salil joining as the CEO and MD of Infosys. He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions," Chairman Infosys' board, Nandan Nilekani in a filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange had said.(ANI)