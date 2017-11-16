SaleBhai garners 53,000 new customers in four months

New Delhi [India], Nov.16 (ANI): E-commerce platform, SaleBhai.com, has registered an increase in the number of users, number of orders, cross-platform traction, and also a doubling of revenue in the last four months.

The company has seen an addition of around 53,000 new customers in the last four months, and has generated over 23,00,000 views (8,20,000+ website, 15,60,000+ on the application).

This increased traction also resulted in a huge spike in sales, especially in the period between Rakhi and Diwali.

SaleBhai.com drove Gross Merchandising Value (GMV) worth Rs. 1.9 crore+ during the 2017 festive season, more than double the Rs. 90,00,000 GMV generated during the festive season in 2016, thanks largely to the 16,000+ orders and 40,000+ products that it delivered during this period.

"Over the past two years, SaleBhai.com has become the preferred destination for diaspora communities across India and the globe to access and enjoy the true taste of home. Driven by our back-to-the-roots philosophy, we have sought to delight consumers across borders.The numbers validate our mission and business model. We are confident that a combination of smart marketing initiatives and a unique value proposition will result in even greater growth in the coming year," said co-founder, SaleBhai.com, Vishwavijay Singh.

A pioneering online marketplace for authentic, locally-sourced specialities, leveraging its technology-driven platform to provide access to thousands of people who miss their local food, handicrafts, and culture, SaleBhai.com has products sourced from over a 100 cities and 300+ curated vendors. (ANI)