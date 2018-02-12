SaffronStays ropes in N Karthik as Regional Head for South

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): SaffronStays, a micro hospitality collective on Monday announced the appointment of N Karthik as the Regional Head - South.

With primary responsibility to facilitate the growth and development of SaffronStays' in South India, Karthik will build its presence across all holiday destinations in South India.

As the Regional Head, Karthik will lead a team of professionals - including acquisition, business development, marketing and operations for the region.

Prior to this, Karthik has served as the Micro Market Head, with budget hospitality brand, OYO Rooms where he was a key member of the team, responsible for the development and growth of business in the Andhra and Telangana regions. He has also served as the Head for innovation for Times Innovative Media Limited, where he led the organization into new age digital outdoor advertising businesses. His vision and strategic direction led the division to unprecedented growth.

With full responsibility for the leadership and development of SaffronStays' South business, Karthik will play a key role in planning and execution of business strategies as well as building on the brand's outstanding reputation for service and delivery to clients.

"We are delighted to welcome N Karthik to the SaffronStays family. His exceptional knowledge of the hospitality industry and its trends, combined with his business experience will be of tremendous benefit to the company, "Karthik will be an asset to the SaffronStays team," said founder SaffronStays, Devendra Parulekar.

"His knowledge and expertise will be vital as we look to define a remarkable experience for our clients and grow our presence nationally. He possesses great leadership skills, a passion for excellence and a zest to deliver expected results within stipulated timelines," added Parulekar.

"I look forward to expanding SaffronStays business and leveraging our relationships with our guests. We aim to strengthen our strong business values and services to meet the demands and expectations of our clients. We have a tremendous opportunity to grow further and continue to expand on our homes. I am excited to be on board and aspire to take this brand to the next level," said N Karthik, Regional Head, South, SaffronStays on his appointment. (ANI)