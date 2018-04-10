Sachin Gupte appointed HR Head of Standard Chartered India

New Delhi [India], Apr. 10 (ANI): British multinational banking and financial services company Standard Chartered Bank announced the appointment of Sachin Gupte as its new Head of Human Resources (HR) in India.

Gupte will succeed William Paul, who retired after having a stint of almost a decade with the Bank.

Prior to this appointment, Sachin was the Head of Human Resources, Global Banking (GB) and Transaction Banking (TB) at Standard Chartered. He has 16 years of service in the Bank holding various HR roles in Mumbai, London, Chennai and Singapore and has been instrumental in the restructure within GB and TB and also designed and implemented the talent strategy for TB.

In his new role, Sachin will report to Zarin Daruwala, the Bank's India CEO and Peter Hatt, Regional Head, HR, ASEAN and South Asia and Global Head, HR, Private and Commercial Banking for Standard Chartered. (ANI)