SaaS company Trilyo raises USD 250k funding

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Trilyo, a B2B hospitality industry SaaS company that offers Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven voice and chat based solutions for providing next-generation customer experience on Wednesday announced raising USD 250k, in its latest round of funding led by Startup Buddy.

The funds will be primarily used to scale the operations in India and south-east Asia.

Further, a couple of industry stalwarts will join as the board of advisors.

With this funding, Trilyo aims to reposition itself, and focus on bigger picture, i.e. the hotel industry.

Hospitality is a USD 550 billion+ industry and is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 percent.

"We're creating the next level of customer experience in hotels. Our voice-based concierge service using Amazon Echo is the first in hotels. Millennial business travellers expect luxury that's lean and smart, and that's exactly where we are helping hotel turn intelligent and technology savvy," said CEO Trilyo, Abhishek Moharana.

"The wave we saw in last ten years or so was that of mobile apps and now its AI-based virtual assistant that will act as a travel companion. Trilyo has the right mix; a big problem, a smart solution, scalable product and a fanatically driven team," said co-founder, Startup Buddy, Amit Singal.

"We strive to improve brand relevancy by creating a personalised guest experience for guests. Our platform learns from guests' intent and grows smarter day-by-day. Moreover, we integrate with their existing system be it reservation or their operations, making it a seamless experience for our clients," said CTO Trilyo, Gaurav Gambhir.

Trilyo is a one of the leading providers of AI based solutions to hospitality industry in India with over 150 clients using its solutions successfully. (ANI)