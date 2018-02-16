Rubique appoints Pradeep Dubey as Insurance Head

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): One-stop online marketplace providing technology-enabled end-to-end solutions to financing needs of individuals and SMEs, Rubique on Friday announced the appointment of Pradeep Dubey as Head for its Insurance Vertical.

The appointment is envisioned to leverage Pradeep's exceptional expertise in financial services to further strengthen and expand Rubique's product portfolio under its insurance vertical.

With insurance being a natural fit to Rubique's profile, Pradeep will be building the insurance operations and business keeping technology as the core. Rubique's unique proprietary matchmaking algorithm will be used to predict the right insurance product for the customer.

Implementing an end to end fulfillment approach to provide individuals and small businesses easy access to all insurance related needs and policies, Rubique offers a wide range of insurance plans and choices such as, Health Insurance, Travel Insurance, Motor Insurance, Two-Wheeler Insurance, Term Insurance, Property and Home Insurance, Critical Illness and Accident covers, SME Insurance and Life Insurance to name a few.

It has also partnered with several large insurance companies who have a similar technology vision such as Bajaj Alliance, HDFC Life, TATA AIG General to name a few, to include their offerings under its portfolio. Rubique has completed 10 + integrations so far.

"Pradeep will spearhead the vertical to build the insurance portfolio on the existing customer base of over 1 lac using artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as expand through our growing network across different cities and offer personalised insurance solutions. I am confident that his insights will offer excellent guidance for Rubique as we work towards bringing more efficiency in the insurance eco-system as well, establishing ourselves as one of the few fintech players changing the landscape of the Indian financial services space," said managing director and CEO, Rubique, Manav Jeet.

Pradeep had a long association with the Bajaj Allianz Group. He held a number of roles in the company's life insurance business since 2007, heading the latter's broking vertical in Bancassurance, Broking, NBFCs departments, with the objective of creating successful, profitable and sustainable business models under the Broking channel.

Prior to this he has also worked under multiple roles with major banking partners like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes bank and various PSUs.

To date, Rubique has processed over 100,000 applications, disbursed US$345 million worth of loans and signed up about 65,000 cards across 80+ financial institutions. Rubique's business has seen a fourfold increase year-on-year and it plans to increase its footprint from 27 to 100 cities by 2019. (ANI)