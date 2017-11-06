RSDC's second award ceremony to celebrate skilling excellence in rubber industry

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI-NewsVoir): With a view to recognise the contribution made and excellence achieved towards the cause of skill development in rubber sector, Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) will celebrate 2nd Award Ceremony on 10th of November 2017 at New Delhi.

"RSDC awards function not only recognises excellence but brings together all the stakeholders in rich value chain of rubber sector including rubber and tyre industry, natural rubber growing interests, training partners, assessment agencies and academia all on one platform. The award ceremony will effectively showcase the desired impact of skilling and up-skilling that has helped many organizations and lives of individuals in a positive way," said CEO RSDC, Meghna Mishra.

Dr. K P Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India has consented to be the chief guest. Satish Sharma, Chairman Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) and Mr. Kamal Chowdhury, President, All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) are the guests of honor at the awards function.

Rubber sector is an employment intensive sector and therefore requirement of skilled manpower is of utmost importance. It is only with the help of industry partners, training partners and Assessment agencies that this herculean task of creating a pool of skilled workforce is possible.

To acknowledge their efforts the nominations are judged on how well the participants meet the set criteria for each category. The nominations are judged by an independent panel of experts, who are industry leaders. The categories of awards are: Best Training Partner, Best Trainer, Best Trainees, Best Assessment Agency and Best Assessor. (ANI-NewsVoir)