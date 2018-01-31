RSDC launches mobile app and online simulated content for skilling in rubber

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI-NewsVoir): In new breakthrough digital initiatives and firsts by any Sector Skill Council in India, Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) has launched simulated e-learning content and mobile app to provide the ease in connecting with the target segment by introducing the courses online and benefitting the students and those looking for up skilling in rubber.

RSDC has been set up by All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) and Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

"Both e-learning content and mobile app have been launched to widen the reach of skill training to many more aspirants in the country. In its own way the e-learning and mobile content furthers the Skill India Mission of the government of India to provide vocational training to millions," said CEO, RSDC, Meghna Mishra.

Apart from domain specific qualification packs, the content also plans to offer courses on soft skills, languages and digital literacy so as to improve the job prospects of those seeking training.

"The e-learning platform will ensure ease of skill training for all so that they could transcend environmental and circumstantial challenges and get trained at their pace and place," added Mishra.

For those looking for trained manpower in rubber sector, the skilled manpower is now just a download away.

The employers will not just be able to get skilled manpower but will also be able to ensure a robust skilling environment at the work places by re-skilling existing workforce and creating their own training centres.

Those looking for skills updation will be able to know more about certificate courses of RSDC and also locate the nearest training centres.

RSDC is hopeful that all the stakeholders will help in promoting the usage of online contents so that many more benefit from the program, that has been painstakingly put together. (ANI-NewsVoir)