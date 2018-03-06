Rs. 460.74 Crore Sanctioned for Five Ongoing 'Eco Circuit' Projects: Tourism Minister

New Delhi [India], Mar 06 (Businesswire India): Eco Circuit is one of the fifteen thematic circuits identified for development under Swadesh Darshan Scheme - Integrated development of theme - based tourist circuits in the country. The submission of proposals by the State Governments/UT Administrations under the scheme is a continuous process.

The projects are sanctioned subject to availability of funds, submission of suitable detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines and utilization of funds released earlier. The completion of the projects sanctioned under the scheme would result in increased tourist inflow thereby creating employment opportunities for the local community.

All the projects are at different stages of implementation. The Ministry provides central financial assistance as one time grant for creation of capital assets under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme in phased manner. Based on the progress made on the projects and utilization certificate received from the State Governments, Ministry releases subsequent instalments of funds.

The operation and maintenance of the facilities/assets created is the responsibility of respective State Government/Union Territory. The revenue generated, if any, from these assets does not accrue to the Ministry. The completion of the projects sanctioned under the scheme would result in increased tourist inflow thereby creating employment opportunities for the local community. (ANI)