Rotomac bank fraud: IT attaches 12 more accounts

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday attached 12 more bank accounts of the Rotomac Group of companies, in addition to the 14 bank accounts attached earlier.

According to IT sources, six prosecutions have been sanctioned against Rotomac Pens owner, Vikram Kothari.

Earlier today, Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul Kothari were sent to a one-day transit remand by Delhi's Patiala House Court, in connection with a case of loan default of approximately Rs 3,700 crore taken from seven public sector banks.

Both were produced before the court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the matter.

The duo was arrested on February 22, and will be produced before the concerned court in Lucknow tomorrow.

On February 22, the IT department had also slapped a showcase notice to the Rotomac group. (ANI)